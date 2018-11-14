Joe Rogan On Who Is The Greatest Heavyweight Ever, Donald Cerrone Calls Out Conor McGregor, UFC 25

- In the latest episode in the UFC 25 Years in Short series, the promotion examines the history of President Donald Trump in combat sports. The series spotlights 25 different short films that tell the story of where the UFC came from to where it is today.

Trump was one of the first to open his doors to the UFC, allowing them to hold an event inside his Atlantic City casino. The series is available on UFC Fight Pass, with a preview in the video above featuring the friendship between Trump and UFC president Dana White.

- During his own podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed the history of the UFC's heavyweight division. Rogan pointed to former champion Cain Velasquez as the man to stand above all the rest in the division.

"It's hard to say because there's never been a 265-pound version of Cain Velasquez," Rogan said (thanks to MMA Fighting for transcribing). "Cain Velasquez, in my humble opinion, when I look at all of the different heavyweights that I've personally seen fight, Cain stands out as the best. The reason why Cain stands out as the best is because he has superhuman endurance and his ability to put a pace on guys. You would see these guys just wilt under the pressure."

Velasquez has battled injuries over the years, last fighting in 2016 when he finished Travis Browne at UFC 200. He claimed his first UFC title in 2010 with a first round TKO vs. Brock Lesnar, winning the belt a second time two years later vs. Junior dos Santos.

- Fresh off his victory over Mike Perry via submission, Donald Cerrone has sent out a fight request for his next bout: Conor McGregor. "Cowboy" offered up a simple message to the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion via social media.

"Just waiting on him!," Cerrone wrote. "I know a guy."