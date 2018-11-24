Triple H Announces NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, WWE Hall Of Famer Turns 38, Top 5 Starrcade Moments

- Above, Triple H announced NXT UK TakeOver will take place in Blackpool, England on January 12 and it will stream live on the WWE Network. This will be the first TakeOver for the brand and there will be a TV taping the following day on Sunday, January 13. Tickets go on sale this Monday at 10 am for both shows at Live Nation. Triple H spoke about the popularity of NXT UK in the video above.

"Two year ago, I told you we were coming to the UK to help you build your empire," Triple H said. "Well, you have done it. Because here we stand today, NXT UK is one of the hottest brands on the planet because of you. You have made this a success across the board, the reaction to it has been off the charts, talent from around the world are begging to come into NXT UK because it the hottest things the industry has ever seen."

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix turns 38 years old. WWE wished "The Glamazon" Happy Birthday on Instagram and Twitter.

- As noted, Starrcade takes place tonight at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. The event will not air live on the WWE Network, but a one-hour special will air this Sunday at 8pm ET. WWE took a look back at the top five Starrcade moments, beginning at number five: Goldberg's first loss (vs. Kevin Nash - 1998), Ric Flair defeats Vader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship (1993), Jim Cornette dropping down from high above in the Skywalkers match (1986), Sting winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Hollywood Hogan (1997), and Dusty Rhodes defeating Ric Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship (1985).