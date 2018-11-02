Triple H Injury Update From WWE Crown Jewel, Hulk Hogan On His WWE Return, WWE Network Programming

- Above is a promo for new WWE Network content coming soon - Survivor Series, TLC, Royal Rumble, WWE NXT, WWE 205 Live, Ride Along, Table For 3, WWE 365, WWE 24 and The Edge & Christian Show.

- Triple H may have been injured early in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, according to PWInsider. We noted before how WWE announced that The Game suffered a possible torn pectoral muscle as he and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels defeated Kane and The Undertaker, and that he is headed back to the United States from Saudi Arabia to undergo surgery. There was speculation on Triple H suffering the injury when Kane chokeslammed him through the announce table as a ringside doctor came out after the bump to check on him. The injury may have happened earlier in the match when Triple H took a bump over the top rope to the floor. The injury was to his right pectoral muscle.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returned to WWE TV at Crown Jewel as the host. The Hulkster tweeted the following on being back with the company after the show:

It's great to be back with my @WWE Universe family. The love and welcome from the talent and stark raving Hulkamaniacs totally blew me away brother. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 2, 2018

On a related note, below are a few shots of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart in Riyadh with The Hulkster: