Triple H Officially Reveals WWE NXT UK Women's Title, Tournament To Finally Air (Photos, Videos)

Today's WWE NXT UK episode kicked off with Triple H and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint revealing the new NXT UK Women's Title.

Saint and Triple H were joined by members of the NXT UK women's division - Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels, Jinny, Millie McKenzie and Mae Young Classic winner Toni Storm. These eight Superstars will compete in a tournament to crown the first-ever champion. The tournament will play out over NXT UK TV with the following first-round matches confirmed: Jinny vs. McKenzie, Storm vs. Samuels, Kai vs. Dawn, Ripley vs. Brookside.

WWE has been open about Ripley winning the finals of the tournament to become the first-ever NXT UK Champion back at the tapings on August 26 in Birmingham, England. She has defended the title at several NXT events in the United States over the past few months and appeared on the red carpet at Evolution with the title. She also defended the title against Dawn in the Evolution dark match.