Triple H On John Cena's Work And Compassion, Superstars Who Won First Titles In 2018 (Video), Stock

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars who won their first title in 2018 - Nia Jax with the RAW Women's Title, Braun Strowman (and Nicholas) with the RAW Tag Team Titles, Cedric Alexander with the WWE Cruiserweight Title, Carmella with the SmackDown Women's Title, current champion Ronda Rousey with the RAW Women's Title.

- WWE stock was up 2.58% today, closing at $73.96 per share. Today's high was $77.22 and the low was $73.30."

- As noted, John Cena will receive the 2018 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his leadership as a philanthropist. The presentation will take place at SI's Sportsperson of the Year event on December 11 at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles.

Triple H took to Twitter today and praised Cena for his work and the compassion he shows.

He wrote, "As impressive as @JohnCena's accolades in and out of the ring are, it is the compassion he shows to everyone worldwide that makes him the Superstar he is. I can think of no better person to honor Muhammad Ali's legacy than him. Congratulations, John."