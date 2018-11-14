Triple H On WWE NXT UK Today, Charlotte On Facing Ronda Rousey (Video), Paige Hypes FWMF Movie

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Charlotte Flair about her non-title match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. As noted, Flair was chosen to face Rousey by SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch due to Becky's injuries suffered on RAW.

"I could say that I'm going to give it my all and I'm going to make SmackDown proud but no, I give it my all in everything I do," Flair said when asked how she will prepare. "I'm standing here right now telling you I'm going to beat Ronda Rousey. I haven't thought about facing her like Becky has for the past few weeks, preparing armbar vs. armbar, no, but this is what I was born to do. This is my legacy, I'm going to go there Sunday, I'm going to show that there's just one queen and one woman in WWE, and that's Charlotte Flair."

- The following has been announced for today's WWE NXT UK episodes, which begin at 3pm ET and 4pm ET on the WWE Network:

* Triple H and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint open the show to announce the NXT UK Women's Title

* Tyson T-Bone debuts

* Wolfgang vs. Ashton Smith

* Trent Seven vs. Zack Gibson

- As noted, WWE and The Rock revealed the trailer for the "Fighting with My Family" movie that releases in February 2019. The movie focuses on Paige's family of wrestlers, starring actress Florence Pugh as Paige, Zelina Vega as AJ Lee and Tessa Blanchard as Pugh's stunt double. Paige took to Twitter and wrote the following on the movie today: