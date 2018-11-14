Wrestling Inc.

Triple H Provides Update After Undergoing Surgery

By Daniel Yanofsky | November 14, 2018

Triple H underwent surgery last week to repair a torn right pectoral muscle, but he still took part in a media conference call this morning. "The Game" suffered the injury at Crown Jewel, where he teamed with Shawn Michaels to defeat Kane and The Undertaker.

During the call, Triple H decided to get the obvious question out of the way. He quickly spoke about his recovery from the surgery, and said that everything was feeling good.

"I had surgery a week ago yesterday, everything is feeling good. I'm using an immobilizer now," Triple H stated. "On the road to recovery, it is just rehab, rehab, rehab now. I will be back. That does not stop this machine from rolling on, it is business as usual. I will be heading to Los Angeles tomorrow to begin preparations for what is a very exciting NXT TakeOver."

Triple H will be ready just in time for another card of his own creation in NXT TakOver: WarGames, taking place this Saturday, November 17 on the WWE Network. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.

