Triple H Set To Undergo Surgery On Tuesday, Will Likely Miss WrestleMania

By Raj Giri | November 05, 2018
Triple H Set To Undergo Surgery On Tuesday, Will Likely Miss WrestleMania Photo Credit: Twitter

Triple H wrote on Twitter that he will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday morning. Triple H had suffered a torn pectoral muscle during his match at WWE Crown Jewel this past Friday, where he teamed with Shawn Michaels to defeat Kane and The Undertaker.

As noted, the return time for other wrestlers with a torn pec has been anywhere from 5-9 months, although it is usually at least 6 months. If he is out of action for six months then he would miss WrestleMania 35, which takes place on Sunday, April 7, 2019. WWE had teased a match between Batista and Triple H at the event.

Batista Says He Would Return To WWE For Final Storyline With Triple H

