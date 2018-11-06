Triple H Undergoes Surgery Today (Photo)

Triple H underwent surgery to repair a torn right pectoral muscle earlier today.

The operation was done by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

There's no official word yet on when Triple H could be back in the ring but it's believed he will be out anywhere from 5-9 months. He was rumored for a WrestleMania 35 match against Batista but we're not sure how the injury has changed any ring return plans. Triple H suffered the tear at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this past Friday as he and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels teamed up to defeat Kane and The Undertaker in the main event.

Triple H tweeted the following after surgery today, noting that his road to recovery begins now: