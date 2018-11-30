Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE TLC

WWE has announced a Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. It will be SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar defending against The New Day and The Usos.

This title match was made after Cesaro and Sheamus racked up non-title losses to both teams since Survivor Series. WWE noted that each team has 5 tag title reigns to their names going into the match.

TLC takes place on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (c)

TLC Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar (c)

TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman, currently out with an injury, earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley