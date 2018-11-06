Trish Stratus Gives Props To Several WWE RAW Superstars, WWE To Highlight The NWO, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Manchester, England.

- The December WWE Network Collections will focus on the 2018 Match of the Year and the nWo. WWE continues to feature the nWo in various online projects, adding to the rumors of a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction for the group. As noted, new Collections on Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks went live this week. You can see the full content listings for those Collections at this link.

See Also WWE To Induct The NWO Into The Hall Of Fame?

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Twitter this week and tweeted props for Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya and The Riott Squad, and commented on the decision to work the ten-woman tag team match on last week's post-Evolution show.