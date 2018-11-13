Two Big Changes For WWE Survivor Series Announced

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that her replacement for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will be Charlotte Flair. Flair will now face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a non-title match due to Becky suffering injuries on RAW. As noted, WWE announced that Lynch suffered a broken face and a severe concussion at the hands of Nia Jax during the RAW invasion.

It was also announced on tonight's SmackDown that Daniel Bryan will no longer be on the men's Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Captain The Miz announced Jeff Hardy as his replacement. Bryan is facing WWE Champion AJ Styles in tonight's SmackDown main event and there's speculation on a title change.

There's no official word yet on the final member of the women's Team SmackDown but stay tuned for updates.

Below is the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men's Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin) vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Captain: Miz)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women's Traditional Elimination Match

Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Natalya, Ruby Riott (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBA, TBA, TBA (Team Captains: Usos)