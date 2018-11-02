UFC 230 Early Weigh-In Results, Latest UFC 230 Embedded Video, Sijara Eubanks On Missed Weight

- In the latest episode of UFC 230 Embedded, the fighters sharpen their skills just days away from Saturday's event in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The card features Daniel Cormier defending his heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis.

Also, Chris Weidman trains alongside coach Ray Longo and friend Gian Villante ahead of his co-main event vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Derek Brunson enjoys family time while Israel Adesanya takes in Times Square.

- UFC 230 early weigh-ins took place Friday, with the heavyweight bout between champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Derrick Lewis being made official. Cormier weighed in at 251.2 pounds, with Lewis coming in at 264.6.

Chris Weidman meets Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in the co-main event, along with David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Daniel Cormier (251.2 lbs.) vs. Derrick Lewis (264.6) for Cormier's UFC heavyweight championship

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (185.4)

David Branch (185.6) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.8)

Karl Roberson (184.6) vs. Jack Marshman (185.4)

Derek Brunson (185.8) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Jason Knight (145.8) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (145.8)

Sijara Eubanks (127.2) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (124.8)

Julio Arce (145) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146)

Ben Saunders (170.4) vs. Lyman Good (169.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Matt Frevola (155.4) vs. Lando Vannata (155.4)

Shane Burgos (145.6) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (145)

Brian Kelleher (137) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Adam Wieczorek (232.2) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (253.2)

- Sijara Eubanks failed to make weight for her bout Saturday at UFC 230 vs. Roxanne Modafferi. Eubanks weighed in at 127.2 pounds, over a pound off the maximum and two from championship weight.

Eubanks was originally scheduled go headline the event against Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Flyweight Championship, and voiced her displeasure with the UFC when those plans were changed. She had a different response on Twitter after missing weight: