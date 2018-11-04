UFC 230 Results: Daniel Cormier Vs Derrick Lewis

Daniel Cormier continued his incredible run of dominance with a second-round submission victory over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 to retain his UFC heavyweight championship. Cormier is unbeaten in his last eight fights with seven wins and one no-contest. For Lewis, this loss snaps a three-fight win streak.

Lewis opened the fight by throwing a bunch of kicks, but it was Cormier who controlled the action from the outset, using his Olympic-level wrestling to score a single-leg takedown and get the fight to the ground early. Lewis managed to work his way back to the feet, but he expended too much energy and Cormier was easily able to take him down again and control him for the rest of the round. In the second round, Lewis opened with a hard combination, but Cormier managed to avoid his powerful right hand. Cormier landed another takedown and eventually sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing Lewis to tap at the 2:14 mark.

Cormier, who accepted this fight on just three weeks' notice, is now 15-0 in his career as a heavyweight fighter. He also currently holds the light heavyweight championship and was presented with two title belts after the fight. He is now the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend a championship in multiple weight-classes. In his post-fight interview, Cormier called out WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar.

"Brock Lesnar, when you come, bring that brand new WWE title," Cormier said. "I feel like being a WWE champion too."

There is still no deal in place between Lesnar and the UFC, so there is no guarantee that a fight between them will happen. Cormier has said that he is open to fighting the next heavyweight contender in line, such as former champion Stipe Miocic. He also said the only fight he would be open to at 205 pounds would be a rematch with Jon Jones, the only man to ever defeat him, provided Jones defeats Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on December 29. The winner of Jones vs Gustafsson will be named light heavyweight champion, as the title will be officially vacated by Cormier once that fight takes place. Cormier has said that his next fight would be his retirement fight because he doesn't want to fight after he turns 40 in March.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Daniel Cormier def. Derrick Lewis via submission (RNC) at 2:14 of Round 2

- Ronaldo Souza def. Chris Weidman via TKO at 2:46 of Round 3

- Jared Cannonier def. David Branch via TKO at 0:29 of Round 2

- Karl Roberson def. Jack Marshman via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

- Israel Adesanya def. Derek Brunson via TKO at 4:51 of Round 1

- Jordan Rinaldi def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)

- Sijara Eubanks def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

- Sheymon Moraes def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-26)

- Lyman Good def. Ben Saunders via KO at 1:32 of Round 1

- Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata ruled a majority draw (29-28 Frevola, 28-28 x2)

- Shane Burgos def. Kurt Holobaugh via submission (armbar) at 2:11 of Round 1

- Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Adam Wieczorek via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)