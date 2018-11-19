UFC Female Fighter Injured In Reported Domestic Assault, Chuck Liddell - Tito Ortiz PPV Price Change

- According to a report by KHON out of Hawaii, UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich has been hospitalized after an alleged domestic violence assault while in Hawaii. According to the report, the UFC female flyweight is in "bad shape."

Other reports have indicated that Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone during the incident in Honolulu. She is a native of the islands and scheduled to meet Paige VanZant in January on the first UFC on ESPN+ card from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old Ostovich was a member of The Ultimate Fighter 26, falling to Barb Honchak in the quarterfinals. She scored a victory on the live finale of the show over Karine Gevorgyan and is 4-4 overall in her career. This past July, she suffered a submission loss to Montana De La Rosa.

- The price to see Saturday's third meeting between former UFC champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz has been lowered. Golden Boy MMA: Liddell vs. Ortiz now costs $39.99, down $10 from the original price. Also, there is a special Black Friday promotion set for this week to get the event for just under $20.

Liddell and Ortiz square off from The Forum just outside of Los Angeles in the debut of Golden Boy as an MMA promotion. Oscar De La Hoya, a former boxing world champion, runs the promotion, which will also feature fights between Tom Lawlor and Deron Winn, Efrain Escudero and Gleison Tibau, and Ricardo Palacios and Walel Watson.

The 48-year-old Liddell has not fought since 2010 when he suffered a first round knockout loss to Rich Franklin. He is 2-0 vs. Ortiz, who scored a submission victory over Chael Sonnen in early 2017.