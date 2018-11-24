UFC Fight Night 141 Results: Former Heavyweight Title Challengers Score Finishes

Former UFC heavyweight title challengers Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeem each scored impressive first round finishes at UFC Fight Night 141 Saturday morning. The event took place live on UFC Fight Pass from Beijing, China.

Ngannou earned his second win over Curtis Blaydes in the main event, stopping Blaydes in just 45 seconds. Overeem, meanwhile, finished Sergey Pavlovich with just over 30 seconds left in the opening round, halting a two-fight losing streak in the process.

The event marked the first time that the UFC has held a show in Beijing, following a trip to Mainland China last year. The "Fight of the Night" went to Alex Morono and Kenan Song, with Ngannou and Li Jingliang earning "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

Complete results are below:

* Francis Ngannou def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (strikes) at :45 of Round 1

* Alistair Overeem def. Sergey Pavlovich via TKO (strikes) at 4:21 of Round 1

* Yadong Song def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Li Jingliang def. David Zawada via TKO (strikes) at 4:07 of Round 3

* Alex Morono def. Kenan Song via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Wu Yanan def. Lauren Mueller via submission (armbar) at 4:00 of Round 1

* Rashad Coulter def. Hu Yaozong via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Zhang Weili def. Jessica Aguilar via submission (armbar) at 3:41 of Round 1

* Liu Pingyuan def. Martin Day via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Xiaonan Yan def. Syuri Kondo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Kevin Holland def. John Philips via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of Round 3

* Louis Smolka def. Su Mudaerji via submission (armbar) at 2:07 of Round 2