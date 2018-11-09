UFC Targets Champ Vs. Champ Fight, Conor McGregor Blasts MMA Promotion, UFC 231 Video

- The UFC heads to Toronto next month for UFC 231 with Max Holloway defending his featherweight title vs. Brian Ortega. The bout is one that has been rescheduled since Holloway was forced to bow out with concussion-like symptoms. The fight is set for December 8 on pay-per-view.

Along with Holloway vs. Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet for the vacant female flyweight title. Jedrzejczyk will be attempting to become the first female in UFC history to win titles in multiple weight classes.

- According to a report by MMA Fighting, the UFC is targeting Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw for the January UFC 233 event in Anaheim, California. Unlike previous reports, though, it now appears as if Cejudo will be defending his flyweight title vs. Dillashaw, the reigning bantamweight champion.

Since the UFC dealt Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship for Ben Askren, multiple flyweights have been released. It appeared as if the promotion would disband the division, but first, Cejudo will make his inaugural title defense.

Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist, won hte belt vs. Johnson earlier this year. Dillashaw reclaimed the bantamweight title with a victory over Cody Garbrandt in 2017 and defended this past August vs. Garbrandt.

- In a bit of surprising news, former UFC champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter to fire off a shot at ONE Championship's top CEO. McGregor called for Chatri Sityodtong to sign all the UFC's flyweights after obtaining Demetrious Johnson recently.