Ultimate X Match At Homecoming PPV, Madison Rayne Top 5 Impact Moments, Next Week's Impact Matches

- The video above is a look at Madison Rayne's greatest moments in Impact. The moments include when she knocked out Mickie James with brass knuckles at TNA Against All Odds in 2011, winning her first title Knockouts Championship at TNA Lockdown in 2010, and her match with Gail Kim at TNA Lockdown in 2014. As noted, Madison Rayne signed a one-year deal with ROH in September after working for Impact Wrestling and at "All In" earlier this year.

- Impact shared on Twitter what will be happening on next week's episode. Next week will feature a special look at Brian Cage vs. Impact World Champion Johnny Impact's match at Homecoming in January, Lucha Bros vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann, Jordynne Grace vs. Katarina Waters, and Eli Drake taking on Tommy Dreamer.

- Ultimate X is coming back to crown a new X-Division Champion on January 6 at Impact Homecoming in Nashville, Tennessee. At the moment the title is vacant because Brian Cage cashed in "Option C" for an Impact World Championship match against Johnny Impact at the PPV instead. The last Ultimate X match took place back on May 18, 2017 where Low Ki defeated Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee. You can see Impact's announcement here: