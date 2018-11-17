Undertaker & Kane To Appear At Benefit, Aleister Black Vs. Johnny Gargano Hype, Fast Eliminations

- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video features ridiculously fast Survivor Series eliminations.
- Kane and The Undertaker will be making a rare public signing appearance on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Waynesboro, Virginia. The appearance is a benefit to help 5 year old Gracie Phillips, who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer. The following details were sent in:
Waynesboro, Virginia - WWE Megastars The Brothers of Destruction' THE UNDERTAKER and KANE will be making a VERY RARE Meet & Greet Appearance in Waynesboro Virginia on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm to sign autographs and take photos with the public. The event, being hosted by Awesome Appearances, will raise money for 5-year-old Gracie Phillips who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer. Help us fight for a cure!
The 'Brothers of Destruction' Meet & Greet will take place at the Louis Spillman Auditorium, 1200 West Main Street, Waynesboro Virginia. Both UNDERTAKER & KANE will be in full Character for this rare appearance.
A VERY LIMITED number of tickets are being Sold for this once in a lifetime appearance and will cost $250 per person. With the cost of the ticket, fans will receive a Professional Photo Op with UNDERTAKER & KANE together in full character, an 11x17 Brothers of Destruction' Poster and a collector's 'Brothers of Destruction' Meet & Greet event T-Shirt and Lanyard. Extra personal autographs are also available.
Tickets are Guaranteed to "SELL OUT" quickly. Tickets are now on sale November 17. Tickets are limited to 4 per person.
To purchase Tickets for this once and a lifetime Meet & Greet, click on the following link: https://www.awesomeappearances.com/brothersofdestruction
- Below is a Tale of the Tape graphic for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" matcg between Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano:
Here's how @JohnnyGargano and @WWEAleister stack up in singles competition. #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LpaPZRZaxH— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 17, 2018