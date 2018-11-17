Undertaker & Kane To Appear At Benefit, Aleister Black Vs. Johnny Gargano Hype, Fast Eliminations

- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video features ridiculously fast Survivor Series eliminations.

- Kane and The Undertaker will be making a rare public signing appearance on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Waynesboro, Virginia. The appearance is a benefit to help 5 year old Gracie Phillips, who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer. The following details were sent in:

The 'Brothers of Destruction' Meet & Greet will take place at the Louis Spillman Auditorium, 1200 West Main Street, Waynesboro Virginia. Both UNDERTAKER & KANE will be in full Character for this rare appearance.

A VERY LIMITED number of tickets are being Sold for this once in a lifetime appearance and will cost $250 per person. With the cost of the ticket, fans will receive a Professional Photo Op with UNDERTAKER & KANE together in full character, an 11x17 Brothers of Destruction' Poster and a collector's 'Brothers of Destruction' Meet & Greet event T-Shirt and Lanyard. Extra personal autographs are also available.

Tickets are Guaranteed to "SELL OUT" quickly. Tickets are now on sale November 17. Tickets are limited to 4 per person.

