Undertaker's Most Supernatural Moments, The Miz Blames Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio, WWE NXT Tapings

- WWE posted this video looking at The Undertaker's most supernatural moments.

- The first WWE NXT TV tapings of 2019 are scheduled for Thursday, January 3 from Full Sail University. Those tapings are sold out. Tickets for the tapings scheduled for Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Full Sail will go on sale Friday, November 30. WWE has also announced NXT Full Sail TV tapings for Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Those tickets go on sale Monday, December 17.

- As seen below, Team SmackDown Captain The Miz spoke with Mike Rome after WWE Survivor Series and blamed Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio for the loss. Miz did give props to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon for his performance in the match. He also said Samoa Joe's early elimination was a fluke. Miz said the loss belongs to Rey and Mysterio, but he and Shane are still winners.