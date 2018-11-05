Velvet Sky On Why She Retired, Thoughts On Current Impact Wrestling Product (Video)

Former Impact Wrestling Women's Knockout Champion Velvet Sky retired from the wrestling business last year, but continues to make appearances at wrestling conventions. Sky competed in a match to crown the first ever Knockouts Champion back in 2007, and left Impact Wrestling in 2016.

Sky recently spoke to The Hannibal TV about her retirement and her experience working with the likes of Angelina Love during her time with the promotion.

"Well, I wrestled for fifteen years, and as a wrestler, we all have a shelf-life", said Sky. "After fifteen years of bumping and getting thrown around the ring, I decided… well I want to be able to stand up straight and be healthy when I'm sixty. So I just knew that it was my time. I had so much fun in my career, travelled the world, (met) my awesome fans, wrestled in so many memorable matches, and now I'm just a fan outside the ring."

Talking about working with the likes of Love and Madison Rayne, Velvet said that she had a great time being a part of The Beautiful People faction.

"All the girls that were in The Beautiful People, Angelina Love, Lacey Von Erich, Madison Rayne, they're all awesome. They were all so much fun to work with. We're like sisters, we had so much fun on the road together. I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls really."

Velvet was then asked if she still watched the Impact Wrestling product, and what she thought about the promotion.

"I don't think… there's no more original knockouts there. I think Gail Kim was the last one. But that's okay, because there's a new crop of girls in there now and they are awesome. They are killing it. They tear it up each week. I don't get to watch as much as I'd like to, but they have a really solid group of girls in the knockouts division right now, and I'm super proud of them all."

