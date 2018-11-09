Wade Barrett's Lucha Underground Name Revealed?, Melissa Santos To Impact, MLW In Philadelphia, More

- Lucha Underground ring announcer Melissa Santos revealed that she will be working with Impact Wrestling in the future. Santos appeared on Womens Wrestling Weekly, which you can watch above, and said that while she will start with Impact, she doesn't yet know what role she will have.

"It looks like I'm going to be doing some stuff with Impact," Santos said. "I'm super excited about that. It hasn't been officially announced. We just need to figure things out... I would love to do ring announce. I don't know exactly what [I'll be doing] just yet, but I'm know I'm going to be involved and it will be just great."

- I Believe in Wrestling will hold an event this Saturday at the Orlando Beer Fest at the Orlando Festival Park. Matches will start at 12:30pm and end at 5:30pm. The event will feature Florida Heavyweight Champion Deon James, Florida Tag Team Champions Critical Mayhem, Orlando Women's Champion Amber Nova, and many more. You can get more details at IBelieveInWrestling.com. The next "I Believe in Wrestling" event at the Team Vision Dojo takes place on Friday, December 7 at 8pm.

- MLW CEO Court Bauer noted on Twitter that last night's MLW FIGHTLAND show in Chicago set their attendance record. They also announced today that the city of Philadelphia will host the first-ever MLW: SUPERFIGHT event on Saturday night, February 2nd, 2019. The famous 2300 Arena has been selected as the venue for the big card. Tickets go on sale Monday November 26 at 10 a.m. ET at MLWgo.com. More information on SUPERFIGHT will be available in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

"Philly is a great sports town and its wrestling fans have shaped and defined wrestling like no other city," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "When you promote a card in Philly, you have to set the bar high as the Philly fans' standards are high. Expect a big card as we kick off 2019 with SUPERFIGHT!"

- Speaking of MLW, tonight's episode of FUSION on beIN SPORTS, "Title Town", will feature some of MLW's biggest stars facing off for both the heavyweight and middleweight World Championship titles. Low Ki will be fighting to defend his heavyweight crown against Mexico's Daga, while MJF fights to defend his middleweight belt for the third time as he faces Jimmy Yuta and Jason Cade in a triple threat elimination match. The episode will also air next Tuesday, November 13th on beIN SPORTS en Español.

- As noted, former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett, f.k.a. Wade Barrett / Bad News Barrett / King Barrett, appeared at the end of the finale of Lucha Underground. After Antonio Cueto learned that his son, Matanza, had been killed, Barrett was shown in the dark smoking a cigar. Barrett came out of the darkness to reveal himself and said that they needed a new host to replace Matanza. He added, "So, anyone else have any bad news?"

Barrett commented on his surprise appearance as seen below, tweeting, "You will know my name as The Lord."