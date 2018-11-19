Was Kalisto Injured At WWE Survivor Series?, Becky Lynch Takes A Shot At Nia Jax, Shinsuke Nakamura

- Above is video of WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura talking to Dasha Fuentes after his loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at Survivor Series last night. Nakamura gave Rollins props and said he enjoyed the match.

- There was speculation on Kalisto legitimately injuring himself during the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show last night but this was just an angle done to get Gran Metalik into the match. PWInsider reports that Kalisto was fine backstage after the match.

See Also Steve Austin Gives Big Props To Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey, Rousey Sends A Warning To Flair

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter during Survivor Series and tweeted the following shot at Nia Jax: