Watch The Takeover War Games Cage Being Put Together (Video), Paige Launches Makeup Line, WWE Stock

- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center has posted a live video of the War Games cage being set up inside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles for tomorrow's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event.

- WWE stock was down 3.68% today, closing at $65.50 per share. Today's high was $68.21 and the low was $64.75.

See Also Paige Kills Rumor On WWE Clearing Her For In-Ring Action

- SmackDown General Manager Paige has launched a new makeup line on her Saraya Store. You can check out the line at the link below: