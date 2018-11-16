Watch The Takeover War Games Cage Being Put Together (Video), Paige Launches Makeup Line, WWE Stock

- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center has posted a live video of the War Games cage being set up inside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles for tomorrow's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event.
- WWE stock was down 3.68% today, closing at $65.50 per share. Today's high was $68.21 and the low was $64.75.
- SmackDown General Manager Paige has launched a new makeup line on her Saraya Store. You can check out the line at the link below:
The make up on the Saraya Store is officially live!!!! Go grab it now guys and gals!!! https://t.co/3AzWp7O095 ????????— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 16, 2018