What Happened After Survivor Series With Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura - Seth Rollins, Fans Vote

- WWE posted this video of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan exiting the ring after Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view went off the air. Bryan lost to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event. Both Superstars received babyface & heel reactions throughout their match. The video shows Bryan stopping on the stage to raise the title as fans booed him.

- As seen below, 65% of WWE fans voted for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's DQ win over Charlotte Flair as their favorite Survivor Series match, with 28,721 votes as of this writing. 25% voted for Lesnar vs. Bryan while 7% voted for the men's 5-on-5 match and 3% voted for the women's 5-on-5 match.

- The Survivor Series pay-per-view also saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeat WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The two took to Twitter after the match and wrote the following:

I have let you down, your Majesty. @WWERollins is a worthy competitor, I will be prepared for another battle. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Ix28lvetWR — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 19, 2018