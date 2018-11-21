Who Defeated Shane McMahon And The Miz Last Night?, WWE TV Show Intros (Video), Total Divas Finale

- WWE is celebrating World Television Day today with this look at the history of WWE TV show introductions.

- As noted, there will be no Total Divas episode tonight due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The show will return next Wednesday night on E! with the season 8 finale. Below is the synopsis for that episode:

"Unbreakable Force: On the Season Finale, the female superstars prepare for their historic Money in the Bank match and are faced with pressures inside and outside the ring. While Nia prepares for her publicly anticipated singles match against Ronda Rousey, Trinity tries to get her relationship with Jon back on track after realizing her wedding ring is stolen. As a shock and heartbreak to all, the Hart Dynasty is shaken when Nattie and her family are faced with the devastating loss of her father."

See Also The Miz Segment Set For WWE Starrcade

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles saw The Miz and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon lose to local enhancement talents, billed as The Bryant Brothers - Wayne and Dane. Dane, who got the pin on Miz to win, was played by indie star Eli Everfly. Wayne was played by Keita Murray. They also appeared as security or medical staff at Survivor Series on Sunday. You can see related tweets from Murray and Everfly below:

I just pinned @mikethemiz on #SDLIVE...does this make me the best in the world? Should I be @shanemcmahon's tag team partner ?? pic.twitter.com/9Ew5ae2pPn — THE FLY (@EliEverfly) November 21, 2018