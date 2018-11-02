WINC Podcast (11/2): WWE Crown Jewel Review, Ronda Rousey - PWI 100, Hulk Hogan Returns

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after WWE Crown Jewel. Topics include:

- WWE Crown Jewel Review

- Ronda Rousey topping the PWI Women's 100.

- If Daniel Bryan was punished with his SmackDown loss.

- Hulk Hogan hosting Crown Jewel.

And more!

