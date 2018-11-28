Wrestle Kingdom 13 To Air On Fite, Final Wrestler Added To WOH Match At Final Battle, ROH Pinnacle

- Above is the new ROH series: The Pinnacle, produced by A Lighting One Production (who also produces the NWA Wrestling's Ten Pounds of Gold series). Colt Cabana, Ian Riccaboni, The Briscoes, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and others talk about what it means to be in Ring of Honor.

- Wrestle Kingdom 13 will be streaming live on Fite for $34.99 on January 4, according to PWInsider. An official announcement is expected soon, possibly tomorrow. The show will air beginning at 3am ET, in its entirety, in either Japanese or English. The event will also be streamed live on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up). Here's the current card for the event:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

- Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose to become the fourth participant in the ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match. Sumie Sakai will be defending her title against Madison Rayne, Karen Q, and Klein at ROH Final Battle on December 14 in New York City. Below is the updated card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray ("I Quit" Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels (Rights to future ROH World Title match)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.