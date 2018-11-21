Wrestle Kingdom 13 To Have Same Day Coverage On AXS TV

AXS TV issued a press release to announce Wrestle Kingdom 13 will receive same day coverage, beginning with a two-hour broadcast at 8pm ET on January 4 featuring English commentary by Kevin Kelly and Don Callis. The following two weeks will air the rest of the matches that will take place at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
The channel also announced when it will be airing New Year Dash and New Beginning in Sapporo, which can be seen below.
Here is what the current Wrestle Kingdom 13 card looks like:
* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)
* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)
* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)
* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
AXS TV KICKS OFF REAL-TIME COVERAGE OF NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WITH ITS FIRST EVER SAME-DAY BROADCAST OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 13 ON FRIDAY, JAN. 4 AT 8pE/5pP
Los Angeles (Nov. 21, 2018) – AXS TV ushers in a new era of its NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING (NJPW) coverage with real-time same-week coverage of the promotions' biggest events in 2019. The new schedule kicks off with a same-day near-live two-hour broadcast of NJPW's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, on Friday, Jan. 4 at 8pE/5pP.
The Wrestle Kingdom special is headlined by IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito, and will feature the network debut of the NJPW commentary team of Kevin Kelly and Don Callis.
"Same-day coverage of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 13 ushers in a new era of NJPW on AXS TV," said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon. "Based on the tremendous growth of NJPW on AXS TV, we are making major changes to reward wrestling fans by delivering NJPW in primetime on Friday nights as close to when it takes place as possible."
AXS TV produces the English language version of NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING in association with TV ASAHI CORPORATION, the distributor of NJPW.
AXS TV's upcoming NJPW schedule is as follows (subject to change):
Jan. 4 – Wrestle Kingdom 13 (2 hours)
Jan. 11 – Wrestle Kingdom 13 (2 hours)
Jan. 18 – Wrestle Kingdom 13
Jan. 25 – New Year Dash
Feb. 1 – New Year Dash
Feb. 8 – New Beginning in Sapporo
Feb. 15 – New Beginning in Sapporo
Feb. 22 – New Beginning in Sapporo
ABOUT AXS TV
AXS TV was created in 2012 by entrepreneur Mark Cuban in conjunction with AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and CBS. Since its founding, the network has established itself as the premier destination for classic rock content, delivering an eclectic programming roster that includes original series such as The Big Interview With Dan Rather, Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, and Real Money, as well as unprecedented music festival coverage, hard-hitting mixed martial arts events, and a slate of acclaimed documentaries and iconic concerts from some of music's most influential artists. Since 2013, AXS TV has served as the exclusive North American home of the hit singing competition The X Factor UK, bringing the fan-favorite series stateside for the first time ever. The network is also the U.S. home of the popular New Japan Pro Wrestling and WOW-Women Of Wrestling promotions and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). AXS TV is currently available nationally in the United States and parts of Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For a list of providers, visit axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, see www.axs.tv. Follow AXS TV on Facebook,Twitter @axstv; Instagram; and YouTube.