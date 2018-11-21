Wrestle Kingdom 13 To Have Same Day Coverage On AXS TV

AXS TV issued a press release to announce Wrestle Kingdom 13 will receive same day coverage, beginning with a two-hour broadcast at 8pm ET on January 4 featuring English commentary by Kevin Kelly and Don Callis. The following two weeks will air the rest of the matches that will take place at NJPW's biggest show of the year.

The channel also announced when it will be airing New Year Dash and New Beginning in Sapporo, which can be seen below.

Here is what the current Wrestle Kingdom 13 card looks like:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White