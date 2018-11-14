WrestleMania 35 Ticket Party Canceled, Curt Hawkins Streak Continues (Video), Fans On SmackDown

- WWE posted this video of Curt Hawkins at the recent live event in Frankfurt, Germany after he added a few more losses to his streak, which is well over 200 losses with 0 wins. Hawkins' night in Frankfurt began with an eight-man tag team loss, teaming with Mojo Rawley and The Ascension against No Way Jose, Tyler Breeze and The B Team. Hawkins demanded a new match after that and quickly lost to Zack Ryder. He demanded another opponent after the loss to Ryder and then lost to Titus O'Neil.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans about the most shocking moment on this week's SmackDown episode. As of this writing, 74% voted, "Daniel Bryan low-blowing AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship and brutalizing him after the match." The rest went with, "Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair embracing after Becky picked Flair to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series."

- The WrestleMania 35 On-Sale Party scheduled for Thursday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has been canceled due to weather. There will be no make-up date.

WWE NXT Superstars were scheduled to be in action as the following matches were announced for the event - NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro, Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno plus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Singh Brothers. Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, Alicia Fox, Big Show, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart and SmackDown General Manager Paige were also scheduled to appear.