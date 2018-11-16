WrestleMania 35 Tickets Update, Survivor Series Pre-show Airing On VR App, Sheamus - Rey Mysterio

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Rey Mysterio in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- Individual WrestleMania 35 tickets are now officially on sale. I logged on to the Ticketmaster website at around 10:45am ET this morning and had 48 people "in front" of me. The page reloaded and displayed a message about tickets being unavailable. WWE announced the following:

- NextVR has announced that the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff preshow will air live in virtual reality on the NextVR app. Details are below: