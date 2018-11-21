WWE 205 Live Ongoing Coverage (11/21)

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, which will begin at 7pm ET on the WWE Network! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.



It's bound to be an exciting night of action with Tony Nese going head-to-head with Noam Dar, TJP and Gran Metalik battling in singles competition, and Buddy Murphy addressing his victory over Mustafa Ali at Survivor Series.



Buddy Murphy comes out and welcomes the audience to 'his' 205 live. He asks the audience if they truly believed that Ali could defeat him but says that he doesn't care what the people think because he's unstoppable.



Tony Nese vs. Noam Dar



Both men tie up and Tony sends Noam in to the corner. Nese taunts Dar a bit. Back in the middle of the ring, Noam gets a wrist lock transitioned in to a headlock. Tony bounces Dar off the ropes and knocks him down with a shoulder tackle. Noam makes it back to his feet and contorts tony's arm in a standing armbar. A series of reversals and Tony falls over the back of Noam Dar. Dar now returns the taunts Dar spins Tony around multiple times before a quick backslide and a 2 count. Noam sends Tony to the apron and kicks his feet out from under him. With tony laying facedown on the apron, Noam Dar dropkicks him to the outside.

On the outside of the ring, Dar gets in the face of Buddy Murphy. Tony Nese uses the opportunity to shove Noam in to the ring apron. He follows it up by using a gutbuster on the outside to a disoriented Noam Dar. Back inside the ring, Tony bounces of the ropes and uses a double flying forearm to get a close 2 count on Dar. Tony keeps on the pressure as he uses his legs to wrap around the abdomen of Noam Dar, grounding him on the mat as he looks for a submission. Noam slowly fights out and forearms Nese in the face. He plants multiple forearms and ducks out of another flying strike from Tony. Tony goes for a fying elbow from the turnbuckle but Noam reverses it. Dar headbutts Tony in the gut and uppercuts him in to the corner. Noam Dar with a running clothesline on Tony in the corner, followed with a northern lights suplex. Another close 2 count!

Tony is able to regain momentum with multiple kicks to Noam's abdomen and face, however, Noam is still able to lock in a guillotine choke hold. Tony uses his power to throw Dar off. Noam with a few forearms but Tony answers with a stiff jab and a an attempted springboard moonsault. Noam rolls out of the way and re-connects his guillotine choke on the neck of Tony. Tony is able to turn the guillotine in to a northern light pinning combination for a close 2 count. Tony goes for a german suplex but Noam kicks Nese over and over in the head to escape. Tony kicks out of another pin attempt and hits a stiff forearm stirke on Dar. Dar is able to fight back and uses a dropkick to the face of Tony for another 2 count. Noam sets up for the Nova Roller but Buddy Murphy distracts him. This allows Tony to deliver his german suplex in the corner and a running Nese for the 1-2-3!



Winner: Tony Nese



After the match, Buddy Murphy attacks Noam Dar and raises Tony Nese's hand in victory.



