WWE Announces 16th Annual Tribute To The Troops

WWE has announced that the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops will take place on Tuesday, December 4 from Fort Hood, Texas.

This will be WWE's second time hosting TTTT at Fort Hood. There will be various activities on base, including an anti-bullying rally and Superstar appearances. There's no word yet on when the TTTT special will air, or if Vince McMahon will take a crew of Superstars overseas to meet troops again this year, but we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE's announcement on this year's tribute show: