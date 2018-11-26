WWE Announces AJ Styles SmackDown Segment, Dolph Ziggler To Host MTV Show, Car Entrances

- WWE posted this video looking at 8 of the coolest car entrances in history.

- WWE has confirmed that AJ Styles will be on tomorrow's SmackDown to address WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. They announced the following:

AJ Styles returns to respond to Daniel Bryan's shocking actions tomorrow on SmackDown LIVE Since his yearlong reign as WWE Champion was brought to a screeching halt by Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles has not been seen on SmackDown LIVE. That will change tomorrow night, when The Phenomenal One returns to respond to the new WWE Champion ahead of their championship rematch at WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs in three weeks. What will Styles have to say? Find out tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Dolph Ziggler will be hosting MTV's reunion show for The Challenge 32, which airs Tuesday. He tweeted the following: