WWE Announces Hideo Itami's Ring Return, Aleister Black - Candice LeRae Backstage Video, 205 Live

- Above is video of a tense staredown between Aleister Black and Candice LeRae following Black's win over Johnny Gargano at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event. The video just aired on tonight's NXT episode.
- WWE has announced that Hideo Itami will be returning to action on WWE 205 Live next week. Itami hasn't been seen since losing the Falls Count Anywhere match to Mustafa Ali on October 24.
- 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy for next Wednesday's episode from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below are graphic for the match and Itami's return:
.@WWEMaverick just set up a stacked Main Event Match for next week! It'll be @CedricAlexander & @MustafaAliWWE vs. @TonyNese & @WWE_Murphy! #205Live pic.twitter.com/YR987TDxM7— 205Live (@WWE205Live) November 22, 2018
.@WWEMaverick makes a match he's always wanted to see on #205Live for NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/ZmjcFnXMH5— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2018
After ONE MONTH, @HideoItami returns to action next week on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/gRZsNP1eis— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 22, 2018