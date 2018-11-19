WWE Announces Injuries To Braun Strowman From RAW Attack

WWE has announced that Braun Strowman suffered injuries during tonight's RAW beatdown from Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. These are likely just storyline injuries.

WWE's report noted that Strowman suffered "serious injuries" in the attack, and that he is undergoing a backstage medical evaluation. This angle comes less than a month before Strowman's TLC match with Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in San Jose. As noted, Strowman will earn his Royal Rumble 2019 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he can defeat Corbin. Corbin will be the permanent RAW GM if he wins but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

Below are videos from tonight's attack and WWE's announcement:

