WWE Announces Ronda Rousey Match For Monday's RAW

WWE has announced Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax for Monday's RAW in Houston, Texas.

The match was made after Jax, Snuka and The Riott Squad attacked Rousey and Natalya on this week's show. Jax is set to challenge Rousey for her title at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Monday's RAW will also feature an appearance by Dean Ambrose.

