WWE Announces "State Of The State" Segment For SmackDown

WWE has just announced that tonight's show will feature a State of the State address on Miz TV with The Miz and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

WWE previously announced an in-ring promo from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan plus a Thanksgiving Feast Fight with The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar and Big Show for tonight.

