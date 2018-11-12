WWE Announces WrestleMania 34's Major Economic Impact For New Orleans Area

WWE issued the following today:

STAMFORD, Conn., November 12, 2018 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that WrestleMania 34 generated $175 million in economic impact for the greater New Orleans region this past April, according to a study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation. This marks a significant increase from the $142 million generated for WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans and the seventh consecutive year that WrestleMania generated more than $100 million in economic impact for its host region.

Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. WrestleMania 34 also generated approximately $23.7 million in federal, state and local taxes.

"Yet again, WWE delivered on its promise to offer a spectacular event in New Orleans and a boost to the local economy," said Governor John Bel Edwards. "I would like to thank the WWE fans from around the world that descended on New Orleans for WrestleMania Week. We hope they enjoyed their visit, and more importantly, we hope to bring WrestleMania back to New Orleans in the future."

"We were thrilled to have been a cornerstone event as part of the city's Tricentennial Celebration, and that WrestleMania's triumphant return to New Orleans once again generated an incredible economic windfall for the city," said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. "The success of our weeklong celebration would not have been possible without the tireless support of the State of Louisiana, the City of New Orleans and all of the public and private sector partners throughout the region. We now turn our attention to New York and New Jersey for what will be a historic WrestleMania Week celebration."

A record crowd of 78,133 fans from all 50 states and 67 countries attended WWE's pop-culture extravaganza this past April, making it the highest-grossing entertainment event in the history of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Key highlights from the study include:

* $175 million in direct, indirect and induced impact derived from spending by visitors to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34.

* 77% of fans that attended WrestleMania were from outside the New Orleans region and stayed an average of 3.9 nights.

* $22 million was spent on hotels and accommodations within New Orleans.

* The economic impact derived from WrestleMania Week was equal to the creation of 1,583 full-time jobs for the area.

* $9.9 million was spent by visitors to New Orleans at area restaurants.

Next year, WrestleMania 35 will take place Sunday, April 7 live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Tickets will be available this Friday, November 16 at 10 AM ET through Ticketmaster. The event will be streamed live around the world on WWE Network.