WWE Crown Jewel Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

- The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He's joined by David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel goes over today's card and Coach hypes the WWE Network and the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Coach talks about today's match for the vacant WWE Universal Title and leads us to a video package showing how Roman Reigns recently announced his battle with leukemia, which forced him to relinquish the strap. The panel talks about Reigns' battle with leukemia and then tonight's Lesnar vs. Strowman match. Otunga predicts Strowman to win the match.

The panel talks about the World Cup tournament next. Coach leads us to video packages on Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio ahead of their tournament match. Back from a break and Coach talks about Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles. We get a video package for the match. Coach leads us to World Cup video packages for WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Coach sends us to the ring for our first match.

WWE United States Title Match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring in the King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Michael Cole is with Renee Young and Corey Graves at ringside. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Rusev is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Rusev takes control and unloads on Nakamura in the corner as the referee warns him. Rusev with shoulder thrusts in the corner now as fans continue to find their seats in the stadium. Rusev with a suplex for a 2 count. Nakamura turns it around with a knee and drops Rusev with an inverted suplex. Nakamura keeps Rusev down with boots now, taking his time. Rusev catches a kick but Nakamura nails an enziguri and a running kick to the face for a 2 count.

Rusev looks to turn it around but Nakamura takes him to the mat and drives knees, keeping him grounded. Rusev fights up and out of a hold but Nakamura keeps him locked in. Rusev starts fading now. Rusev finally powers up and launches Nakamura on his face across the ring. Rusev unloads with strikes on his feet now but Nakamura cuts him off. Rusev drops Nakamura with three clotheslines and yells out for a pop. Rusev with a splash in the corner and a spinning heel kick to the jaw. Nakamura avoids a Machka Kick and they trade shots & counters. Rusev drops Nakamura with a kick to the head for a close 2 count.

More back and forth. Rusev catches a kick but Nakamura drops him with a kick to the side of the head. Nakamura with the sliding knee for another close 2 count. Nakamura charges for a Kinshasa but Rusev grabs him and places him on the top. Nakamura leaps from the middle rope but Rusev kicks him out of the air with a big kick to the face. Nakamura still kicks out at 2. Rusev yells out and stomps on Nakamura's back but Nakamura scrambles to the ropes to avoid The Accolade. Nakamura decks Rusev from the apron and kicks him in the back of the neck. Nakamura flies back in the ring and drops Rusev with a knee for a 2 count.

Nakamura charges with the Kinshasa but Rusev moves and turns that into The Accolade in the middle of the ring. Rusev tightens the hold as the referee checks on Nakamura. Nakamura drags them to the ropes but Rusev drags him back. Nakamura takes advantage and hits a low blow headbutt. It looks like an accident but he's smiling. Nakamura nails the Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

- After the match, Nakamura stands and raises the title as his music hits. Nakamura marches to the back as we go to replays. Rusev recovers as Cole sends us back to WWE HQ with Coach, Booker and Otunga.

- The panel talks more about the World Cup tournament. We get video packages on The Miz and Jeff Hardy. Booker believes Lashley can win the tournament. We get videos for Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle next. Otunga wonders if Drew McIntyre will help Ziggler get the win. The panel talks about how SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will fire the SmackDown Superstar that loses to a RAW Superstar in the finals, if they lose. Coach predicts Angle to win the tournament. Otunga goes with Mysterio and Booker predicts Lashley to win it all. Back from a break and Coach leads us to a video package for DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction. The panel briefly talks about the match and that's it for the Kickoff.

