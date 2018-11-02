Wrestling Inc.

John Cena Pre-Crown Jewel Tweets, WWE Crown Jewel Pre-show Video, Braun Strowman Vs. Brock Lesnar

By Marc Middleton | November 02, 2018

- Above is the Kickoff pre-show video for today's WWE Crown Jewel event. Remember to join us today at 11am ET for live coverage, beginning with the pre-show, which will feature Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

- Below is the Tale of the Tape for today's Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match for the vacant WWE Universal Title:


- John Cena took to Twitter today and on Halloween to tweet cryptic messages, which could be a sign of what he's thinking as WWE goes into Crown Jewel. Cena backed out of the event and was replaced by Bobby Lashley in the World Cup tournament. It was reported that Cena backed out due to how Hollywood would view him if he worked an event in the Kingdom following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Cena wrote today, "Take accountability for your actions and choices. Know that not everyone will see your point of view. If you offend anyone, apologize and ask for forgiveness."



