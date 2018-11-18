Wrestling Inc.

WWE Experiments With LED Bracelets At Takeover (Photos), Fans On Top SS Matches, AJ Styles - WWE 365

By Marc Middleton | November 18, 2018

- As noted, the new WWE 365 special on AJ Styles will premiere on the WWE Network after Survivor Series goes off the air tonight. Above is a preview clip with The Phenomenal One talking about his video game addiction:

- WWE has a poll asking fans who will win tonight's Survivor Series non-title match between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. As of this writing, 70% voted for The Beast.

WWE has another poll asking who will win tonight's non-title bout between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. 65% have voted for Rousey as of this writing.

- WWE tested a new interactive experience at last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event by handing out bracelets to fans as they entered the Staples Center. Fans had to activate the bracelet by sending a text message to a phone number provided. The bracelets changed colors during various Superstar entrances and were really used during The Velveteen Dream's entrance. WWE executives recently talked about overhauling the live event experience during a shareholder conference call, as a way to help increase live event business, and this could be one of the ways they plan on revamping things.

You can see a few photos of the bracelets below:




