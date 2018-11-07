WWE Has Big Plans For RAW Superstar, Zelina Vega Injury Update, Diwali Wishes From WWE Stars (Video)

- WWE posted this video of John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Nia Jax, Jinder Mahal, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and others sending Diwali wishes to the WWE Universe.

- As noted, Zelina Vega missed this week's WWE SmackDown because officials are concerned she may have suffered a concussion while being eliminated in the WWE Evolution Battle Royal. PWInsider reports that Vega was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday and she didn't show any signs of an injury.

- WWE officials still have major plans for Drew McIntyre in 2019, according to the @WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has revealed several scoops in the past year or so. The "big push" for Drew is reportedly beginning now as he feuds with Braun Strowman. WWE officials have been high on McIntyre for months.