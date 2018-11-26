WWE Hypes EC3's TV Return (Video), Dean Ambrose Back On RAW Soon, Ronda Rousey Video From Her Farm

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey posted this video from a photo shoot she did with husband Travis Browne and the animals at their Browsey Acres farm.

- Dean Ambrose is set to be back on WWE RAW for next Monday's show in Houston, Texas. There's no word yet on if Ambrose will wrestle a match before his title match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at the December 16 TLC pay-per-view.

- We noted before how EC3 recently cut a promo on returning to WWE NXT as a "new man" this week. Below is a promo for this week's show and EC3's return, along with comments from The Top One Percent. You can also see the recent "new man" promo from EC3 below:

Below is the recent promo from the NXT Post-Show segment:

"I feel wounded. I've been wounded ever since I came back to NXT. I've been crushed by ladders, I've been abandoned and kicked in the face, I've been attacked from behind, I've been left unconscious. Hell, I even had my leg nearly amputated by a steel chair," EC3 said. "I've been wounded but wounds heal, scars heal. Scars are like combat medals. Scars are reminders and I'm reminded exactly why I came back to NXT. I'm not here to compete with anybody. They're here to compete with me. You don't know what you want until you know who you truly are, and I know who I truly am. I am the top 1% of this industry. I'm not saying this because it's cool or because it would look good on a t-shirt, I say that because I truly, honestly know it to be a fact. Next week I return to NXT a new man, a changed man, the living breathing human embodiment of Julius Gaius Caesar. I'm talking Veni, Vidi, Vici - I came, I saw, I conquered. Next week, God help anybody who has wronged me. God help anybody who stands in my way. I am... EC3."