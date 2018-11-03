WWE Main Event Recap: Heath Slater & Rhyno In Action, Titus O’Neil Vs. Mojo Rawley

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus O'Neil and Mojo Rawley make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Titus O'Neil vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley pushes O'Neil to the corner. O'Neil clubs the back of Rawley's head. Rawley eventually clotheslines O'Neil out of the ring. Rawley drives O'Neil into the ringside barrier. Rawley rolls O'Neil back into the ring. Rawley hits the ropes. O'Neil catches Rawley and hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on him. O'Neil pins Rawley for the win.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A recap of the in-ring confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins calling out Dean Ambrose.

The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) and the team of Rhyno & Heath Slater make their entrances.

Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas)

Slater and Axel lock up. Axel pushes Slater to the corner. Axel and Slater lock up again. Slater pushes Axel to the corner. Axel locks in a headlock, Slater sends him to the ropes. Axel hits a shoulder block on Slater. Axel eventually goes for a neck-breaker, Slater counters rolls Axel up for a two count. Axel kicks Slater. Axel hits a Perfect-Plex on Slater. Rhyno breaks a pin fall attempt on Slater by Axel. Slater and Rhyno send Axel to the ropes. Axel hits a Sunset Flip on Slater. Dallas strikes Rhyno as Axel gets the three count on Slater.