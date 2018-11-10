WWE Main Event Recap: Tyler Breeze In Action, The Revival Vs. Chad Gable & Bobby Roode



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tyler Breeze and Mojo Rawley make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley

Rawley strikes Breeze. Rawley drives his shoulder into Breeze in the corner. Rawley hits a Modified Slam on Breeze. Rawley pins Breeze for a two count. Rawley eventually gets Breeze up into a Fireman's Carry position. Rawley slams Breeze to the mat. Rawley pins Breeze for another two count. Breeze kicks Rawley in the face. Breeze ascends the turnbuckles. Breeze comes off the top rope with a Cross-Body. Rawley rolls through, Breeze rolls through after that. Breeze gets the three count.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

A recap of Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strownab for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel is shown.

A recap of Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin's in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

A recap of Drew McIntrye defeating Kurt Angle on RAW is shown.

A recap of Samoa Joe defeating Jeff Hardy on SmackDown Live is shown.

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode make their entrance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrance.

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder

Dawson locks in a headlock, Gable sends him to the ropes. Dawson hits a shoulder block on Gable. Roode eventually hits a Block-Buster on Dawson. Gable ascends the turnbuckles. Gable hits a Moonsault on Dawson. Wilder breaks a pinfall attempt by Gable on Dawson. Wilder pulls Roode off the apron. Gable rolls Dawson up for a two count. Wilder tags in. Dawson and Wilder hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Gable. Wilder pins Gable for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from RAW is shown of AOP (Akam & Rezar) defeating Seth Rollins for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Dean Ambrose attacking Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.



