WWE Main Event Recap: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Reunite, Dana Brooke Gets A Win

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

They lock up. Fox pushes Brooke to the corner. They lock up again. Fox pushes Brooke to the mat. Brooke rolls Fox up for a one count. Brooke eventually clotheslines Fox. Brooke strikes Fox several times. Brooke pushes Fox to the ropes. Brooke clotheslines Fox again. Brooke attempts a Twisted Splash, Fox gets her knees up. Fox rolls Brooke up for a two count. Brooke reverses the momentum and gets the three count on Fox.

Winners: Dana Brooke

A video package highlighting the feud between Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is shown.

A recap of the verbal exchange between Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the brawl between the RAW Women's Division and SmackDown Live Women's Division.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch choosing Charlotte Flair to replace her against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder make their entrances. Tyler Breeze & Apollo Crews make their entrances.

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder vs. Apollo Crews & Tyler Breeze

Crews and Hawkins lock up. Hawkins locks in a headlock and takes Crews to the mat. Crews dropkicks Hawkins. Crews eventually connects with a pair of kicks to Hawkins. Crews clotheslines Hawkins. Crews hits a Fallaway Slam on Ryder. Breeze hits a cross-body over the top rope to the outside in Ryder. Hawkins rolls Crews up for a two count. Hawkins slams Crews to the mat and pins him for another two count. Hawkins kicks Crews and tags Ryder in. Hawkins assists Ryder with a neck-breaker on Crews. Breeze breaks up a pin attempt by Ryder on Crews. Breeze sends Hawkins over the top rope to the apron. Breeze superkicks Hawkins off the apron. Ryder clotheslines Breeze out of the ring. Ryder connects with a Back Elbow to Crews. Crews hits an Insiguri on Ryder. Crews hits a Military Press Slam on Ryder. Crews hits a Standing Moonsault on Ryder. Crews pins Ryder for the win.

Winners: Apollo Crews & Tyler Breeze

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Daniel Bryan defeating AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

