WWE Main Event Recap: Apollo Crews Gets A Win, Ember Moon Vs. Alicia Fox, Jinder Mahal



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ember Moon and Alicia Fox make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Ember Moon vs. Alicia Fox

They lock up. Moon hits an arm-drag on Fox. Fox hits a shoulder block on Moon. Moon eventually connects with a pair of kicks to Fox. Moon hits a Rolling Forearm on Fox. Moon springboards from the second rope, Fox dodges the attack attempt. Fox connects with a boot to Moon. Fox pins Moon for a two count. Moon kicks Fox. Moon hits a Suplex on Fox. Moon ascends the turnbuckles. Moon hits her Eclipse finisher on Fox. Moon pins Fox for the win.

Winner: Ember Moon

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's in-ring promo.

A recap of Charlotte Flair's in-ring promo from SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of Charlotte Flair assaulting Billie Kay & Peyton Royce on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan's in-ring promo from SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre assaulting Braun Strowman.

Apollo Crews and Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh & Samir Singh) make their entrances.

Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal

They lock up. Mahal pushes Crews to the corner. They lock up again. Crews pushes Mahal to the corner. Mahal eventually locks in a headlock on Crews. Crews hits a Back Suplex on Mahal. Crews hits an Insiguri on Mahal. Crews connects with a pair of kicks to Mahal. Crews clotheslines Mahal. Crews kips up. Crews goes for a Standing Moonsault, Mahal moves out of the way as Crews lands on his feet. Mahal kicks Crews in the face. Mahal pins Crews for a two count. Mahal goes for a Suplex, Crews hits another Insiguri. Crews hits a Military Press Drop on Mahal. Crews hits a Standing Moonsault on Mahal. Crews pins Mahal for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the brawl between Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.



