WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (11/20): Carmella & R-Truth Vs. Lana & Rusev

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50pm ET and the main show starts at 10pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Natalya and Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

Roode and Mahal get things going, back and forth action, Roode gets some momentum and tries for a glorious DDT. Mahal backs away and calms himself down. Fox tags in and immediately gets clotheslined by Natalya. Natalya with a slingshot drop off the ropes, runs over Alicia and hits a low dropkick. Natalya runs into the corner, nope, but she rolls through and tries for a sharpshooter, Fox gets to the ropes and lands a big boot to Natalya's face, cover, two.

Backstage, Carmella is getting ready for her match, R-Truth gives her a hug and goes to leave the arena until Carmella tells him they have a match. Back in the ring, Fox with an elbow drop on Natalya, tries for a northern lights suplex, two-count. Fox drags Natalya to her corner, Natalya with a quick roll-up, Fox is up and hits a clothesline, cover, two. Fox continues to beat up Natalya, looks for a kick in the corner, nobody home, and Natalya is finally able to tag in Roode.

Roode with a couple clotheslines, shoulder thrust in the corner, second rope blockbuster, cover, two. Mahal tries for his finisher, no, Roode goes for a pin, two. Fox ends up slapping Roode. Natalya takes Fox down to the floor. While the ref is distracted, Roode drops a Singh Brother in the ring, Mahal hits the khallas for the victory. Mahal/Fox are headed to the playoffs, Natalya and Roode are done in this tournament.

Winners: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox via Pinfall

- Michael Cole says because Braun Strowman is injured (elbow), he's out of the Mixed Match Challenge.

- Playoffs MMC Bracket: Ember Moon and her mystery partner (we'll find out next week who it is) vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, also Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James. On the SmackDown side it will be Charlotte and Jeff Hardy (AJ Styles is no longer in the tournament) vs. TBA (we'll find out in the next match), also The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

The stage is set for the remaining weeks of the #WWEMMC! pic.twitter.com/TaS1tJVFMB — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018

R-Truth and Carmella vs. Lana and Rusev

Crowd starts out with alternating "Rusev Day!" and "Lana is the best! Lana number one!" R-Truth then gets some "What's up!" chants going. Both team go back and forth until the crowd asks for a dance break. Rusev says "no!" and heads out of the ring. R-Truth and Carmella end up getting their dance on, but Lana and Rusev get in a cheap shot, do a little cheering and dancing of their own.

Lana and Carmella finally get things going with Lana getting in a couple punches, two suplexes, tries for a third, but Carmella gets a roll-up for only two. Lana with running knees to the back of Carmella, cover, two. Carmella finally gets a jawbreaker and crawls towards Truth, but Rusev runs over and yanks Truth off the apron. Lana with a big kick, Rusev tags in and goes right after Truth. Rusev with a bunch of kicks and punches. Crowd with a "Rusev Day!" chant.

The only dances permitted on Rusev/Lana Day are dances for the glorification of @RusevBUL and @LanaWWE.



?? https://t.co/81bOkAzJNG pic.twitter.com/FrS5uooJT3 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 21, 2018

Lana tags back in and goes after a knocked out Carmella, Lana slams Carmella's head into the announce table and then sends her into the edge of the ring. Rusev yelling Lana is Brock Lesnar. Truth sneaks up on Rusev and starts swinging away on him. Lana with a kick to Truth's face. A hyped Lana gets back in the ring and a superkick catches her for the 1-2-3. Carmella and R-Truth are headed to the playoffs.

Winners: R-Truth and Carmella via Pinfall

- Updated Playoffs MMC Bracket: Ember Moon and her mystery partner (we'll find out next week who it is) vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, also Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James. On the SmackDown side it will be Charlotte and Jeff Hardy (AJ Styles is no longer in the tournament) vs. R-Truth and Carmella, also The Miz and Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

- The Raw playoffs will be next week.

Standings

SmackDown

* AJ Styles and Charlotte (4-0)

* Miz and Asuka (3-1)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2-2)

* R-Truth and Carmella (1-3)

* Rusev and Lana (0-4)

Raw

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (4-0)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3-1)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2-2)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (1-3)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0-4)