WWE Mixed Match Challenge Live Coverage: Charlotte & AJ Styles Vs. The Miz & Asuka

WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch. The Pre-Show begins at 9:50pm ET and the main show starts at 10pm ET.

Braun Strowman & Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley & Mickie James

Ember and Mickie face off first while Strowman gets the crowd pumped up. Back and forth action as Ember looks for a backslide, James turns it into an abdominal stretch. Backstage, Paige talked to Charlotte and said Styles isn't in the right frame of mind for tonight's match, so Charlotte will get a new partner. Back in the ring, double clotheslines take down both women. Strowman ends up tagging in and he has a face off with Strowman. Strowman yells a bit and ends up shoving Lashley back into the corner, more yelling. Lashley shoves Strowman into the corner himself. They colliade in the middle of the ring, but neither go down. Lashley with a kick to the midsection, stuns the big man, Strowman with a big kick that drops Lashley.

Rush with a distraction, Lashley takes advantage and tries for a suplex, but Lashley is the one who goes up and down. Ember chases after Rush, but Mickie lands a dropkick from the apron.